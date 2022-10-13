Intro Text
Welcome to the third edition of the Capacity Power 100. This global index lists 100 of the most influential people in the wholesale carrier and ICT communities. Those named are not only powerful people in their respective fields, but also innovators, disruptors, critical thinkers and agents of change – who push the conversation forward in some way or another.
In our fast-changing industry, the 2019 list includes carriers, vendors, service providers, data centre operators, hyperscalers, mobile and messaging players, internet exchanges, towercos and those in satellite, subsea, networking, wireless, software and investments.
As always, the Capacity editorial team had a difficult task in whittling down the nominations, but would like to highlight that all selections were made independently with no outside influence from our advertisers or commercial partners.
2019 Honourees
Power 100 Sponsored Content
Chris Wood, Group CEO of WIOCC, talks about how the company has been a key catalyst for internet growth in Africa in recent years.
The industry has seen some big changes since the onset of the pandemic. Michael Wheeler, executive vice president of the Global IP Network (GIN) division at NTT, discusses how his team has gone about handling the challenges experienced during this period and rapid digital transformation to set itself up for the future.
As a global wholesale systems integrator, Odine sees itself as a trusted partner, supporting companies’ digitalisation initiatives so they can take full advantage of new revenue opportunities. CEO Alper Tunga Burak gives the lowdown on the firm’s strategy.
Developments in the era of cloud and digitisation have changed the shape of the subsea wholesale sector and even blurred definitions between what wholesale and enterprise mean. Chris Bayly, CCO at Aqua Comms, reflects on these dynamics and their significance both historically and into the future.