Power 100 2022 Sponsored Content
-
As a global wholesale systems integrator, Odine sees itself as a trusted partner, supporting companies’ digitalisation initiatives so they can take full advantage of new revenue opportunities. CEO Alper Tunga Burak gives the lowdown on the firm’s strategy.
Forthcoming events
-
Mexico Connect 2023
-
Global Carrier Awards 202318 October, London, UK
-
Capacity Europe 202317-19 October, London, UK
Forthcoming events
Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players.