HGC launches DCI to boost Bangkok connectivity
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

HGC launches DCI to boost Bangkok connectivity

Saf Malik
August 28, 2024 10:27 AM
HGC Cliff Tam.jpg

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) has launched the Data Center Interconnect (DCI) in Bangkok, which is designed to boost connectivity in the city by interconnecting seven major data centres.

By minimising the number of nodes in between, the network topology ensures ultra-low latency, the company said in a release.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


The model allows telco customers to accelerate digital transformation and drive technological innovation while simplifying network implementation complexities and offering flexibility for enterprises, service providers and OTTs.

“Building upon our established success in Hong Kong, we are excited to extend our commitment to excellence in connectivity services to Thailand,” said Cliff Tam, SVP of global data strategy and operations, international business at HGC.

“Our goal is to provide comprehensive and premium connectivity solutions, creating an ecosystem that serves as a one-stop-shop for enterprises, service providers and OTTs seeking accessible and high-quality connectivity services.”

Thailand is a rapidly developing pivotal hub in Asia, with Bangkok emerging as a key location for data traffic.

With its strategic location and expanding digital infrastructure, more enterprises are looking to establish a presence in the country.

RELATED STORIES

HGC partners Exa to boost customer growth in Asia

HGC, IGC and AMS-IX welcome initial 11 members to AMS-IX Bangkok

Topics

NewsAsia PacificInfrastructure and NetworksData Centres
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe