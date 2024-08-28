HGC launches DCI to boost Bangkok connectivity

By minimising the number of nodes in between, the network topology ensures ultra-low latency, the company said in a release.

Subscribe today for free

The model allows telco customers to accelerate digital transformation and drive technological innovation while simplifying network implementation complexities and offering flexibility for enterprises, service providers and OTTs.

“Building upon our established success in Hong Kong, we are excited to extend our commitment to excellence in connectivity services to Thailand,” said Cliff Tam, SVP of global data strategy and operations, international business at HGC.

“Our goal is to provide comprehensive and premium connectivity solutions, creating an ecosystem that serves as a one-stop-shop for enterprises, service providers and OTTs seeking accessible and high-quality connectivity services.”

Thailand is a rapidly developing pivotal hub in Asia, with Bangkok emerging as a key location for data traffic.

With its strategic location and expanding digital infrastructure, more enterprises are looking to establish a presence in the country.

RELATED STORIES

HGC partners Exa to boost customer growth in Asia

HGC, IGC and AMS-IX welcome initial 11 members to AMS-IX Bangkok