Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Global Wholesale Connect

Register your interest:

Capacity are preparing to launch Global Wholesale Connect’s next research cycle.

Tell the telecoms world about your capabilities.

Global Wholesale Connect is the new name of Capacity Media's indispensable telecoms industry directory.

Building on a decade's experience of surveying the telecoms market, Global Wholesale Connect now goes deeper to deliver unique, granular market data that you will not find collated anywhere else.

Our new web platform makes it easy to:

  1. Find companies and their network footprint at country level
  2. Gather a complete picture of their product and service offering
  3. Understand the infrastructure and technologies that underpin their operations

Partner, customer, supplier... who are you going to connect with today?

capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe