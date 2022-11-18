- WINNERS & SHORTLIST 2022 -
The Global Carrier Awards are the most prestigious awards programme in wholesale telecoms and connectivity - and on 19 October 2022, they returned once again as a live, in-person event, held alongside Capacity Europe. Over 400 industry experts from all over the world, including China, Dubai, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Sweden gathered to support their colleagues and recognise their achievements in Indigo at The O2 in London.
A record-breaking number of 283 entries were received and we would like to thank our judges, all participants and sponsors!
Global & Regional
Best African Wholesale Carrier
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies - WINNER
- Globe Teleservices
- LANCK Telecom
- MTN GlobalConnect
Best Asia Pacific Wholesale Carrier
- NTT - WINNER
- China Mobile International Limited
- China Unicom Global
- TELIN
Best Central and Eastern European Wholesale Carrier
- Telekom Srbija - Winner
- Fiberhost
- Neterra
- OTEGLOBE
- Türk Telekom International
- United Group International Wholesale
Best Latin American/Caribbean Wholesale Carrier
- GoldConnect - Winner
- C&W Networks
- C3NTRO Telecom
- Globe Teleservices
- Identidad Technologies
- Sparkle
- Telefónica Global Solutions
- Ufinet
Best Middle East Wholesale Carrier
- Kalaam Carrier Solutions - WINNER
- e& Carrier & Wholesale
- Global Cloud Xchange
- LANCK Telecom
- Omantel
- stc - Saudi Telecom Company
- Türk Telekom International
Best North American Wholesale Carrier
- NTT - WINNER
- C3NTRO Telecom
- Verizon Partner Solutions
- Windstream Wholesale
Best Pan-European Wholesale Carrier
- EXA Infrastructure - WINNER
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
- RETN
- Sparkle
- Best Data Centre Provider
- Aligned Data Center
- BDx
- Green Mountain
- Iron Mountain Data Centers
Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data
- Orange International Carriers - WINNER
- Colt Technology Services
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
- NTT
Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice
- Orange International Carriers - WINNER
- Bankai Group
- BTS
- C3NTRO Telecom
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
- Gamma Telecom
- Globe Teleservices
- iBASIS
- Telefónica Global Solutions
Innovation & Technology
Best Anti-Fraud Innovation
- Orange International Carriers - WINNER
- iBASIS
- Subex
- Telefónica Global Solutions
- Telenor Global Services
- VOX Solutions
Best Blockchain/Security Innovation
- Colt - WINNER
- Console Connect - WINNER
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier - WINNER
- VodafoneAirtel Business - WINNER
- CodeB by Aloaha
- Globe Teleservices
Best Cloud Innovation
- Console Connect - WINNER
- China Unicom Global
- Jio Platforms
- Robin.io, A Rakuten Symphony Company
Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation
- Open Access Data Centres - WINNER
- American Tower
- Chindata Group
- DataBank
- EDGNEX
- Jio Platforms
Best Data Service Innovation
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier - WINNER
- datamena
- Gold Data
- Omantel
- Sparkle
- stc - Saudi Telecom Company
Best IoT Initiative
- Bridge Alliance - WINNER
- Singtel - WINNER
- Ericsson - WINNER
- China Mobile International Limited
- China Unicom Global
- Tata Communications
- Verizon Partner Solutions
Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation
- Singtel - WINNER
- AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | bdapps - The National App Store of Bangladesh
- Bluebird Network
- China Mobile International Limited
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
- Ooredoo Kuwait
Best Network Technology & Software Development
- RtBrick - WINNER
- CMC Networks
- Connectbase
- Console Connect
- Gold Data
- GoldConnect
- Orange International Networks
- Virtual1
Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership
- Ufinet - WINNER
- Colt Technology Services
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
- MTN GlobalConnect
- Ooredoo Maldives
Best Voice/UCaas Service Innovation
- TelXira - WINNER
- Coolwave Communications
- Tata Communications
- XConnect
Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year
- GoldConnect - WINNER
- Broadbased Communications Limited
- Colt Technology Services and Ciena
- Console Connect
- DCConnect Global Limited
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
- Lightstorm
- Tata Communications
- TELIN
- TOMIA
- Ufinet
- Virtual1
Projects
Project of the Year – Subsea
- Southern Cross Cables Limited - WINNER
- Crosslake Fibre
- Sparkle
- TELIN
Project of the Year – Terrestrial
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier - WINNER
- Orange International Networks - WINNER
- Arc Solutions
- China Telecom Global
- Gold Data
- Lightstorm
Sales & Marketing
Best Marketing Campaign
- Colt Technology Services - WINNER
- AdaniConneX
- AGW for Ncell Axiata Limited | Sahayatri
- AGW for Robi Axiata Limited
- AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | Airtel Bangladesh
- AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | The Noor App Goes Global & Introduction of Digital Hajj
- EXA Infrastructure
- Gold Data
- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
- TOMIA
Best Social Media Campaign
- AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | Airtel Bangladesh - WINNER
- AdaniConneX
- AGW for Ncell Axiata Limited | Dashain
- AGW for Robi Axiata Limted | #TikTokBingeStar | Binge
- BDx
- Colt Technology Services
- Sparkle
- VOX Solutions
- Windstream Wholesale
Best Wholesale Sales Team
- Gamma Telecom - WINNER
- C&W Networks
- iBASIS
- MTN GlobalConnect
- TalkTalk Wholesale Services
Special Recognition
Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative
- Ooredoo Algeria - WINNER
- Airtel Business
- Aligned Data Centers
- Aqua Comms
- Axiata Wholesale for Ncell Axiata Limited
- Digicel Haiti Foundation
- euNetworks
- Ooredoo Myanmar
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
- Orange Social Commitment and Accessibility Department - WINNER
- Colt Technology Services
- Omantel
- Verizon Partner Solutions
Best Strategic Acquisition
- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison - WINNER
- Azrieli Group & Green Mountain
- iBASIS Acquires Simfony
- Ufinet
Lifetime Achievement
- Mr Ali Amiri - WINNER