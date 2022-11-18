- WINNERS & SHORTLIST 2022 -

The Global Carrier Awards are the most prestigious awards programme in wholesale telecoms and connectivity - and on 19 October 2022, they returned once again as a live, in-person event, held alongside Capacity Europe. Over 400 industry experts from all over the world, including China, Dubai, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Sweden gathered to support their colleagues and recognise their achievements in Indigo at The O2 in London.

A record-breaking number of 283 entries were received and we would like to thank our judges, all participants and sponsors!