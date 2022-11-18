Free Trial
- WINNERS & SHORTLIST 2022 -

The Global Carrier Awards are the most prestigious awards programme in wholesale telecoms and connectivity - and on 19 October 2022, they returned once again as a live, in-person event, held alongside Capacity Europe. Over 400 industry experts from all over the world, including China, Dubai, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Sweden gathered to support their colleagues and recognise their achievements in Indigo at The O2 in London.

A record-breaking number of 283 entries were received and we would like to thank our judges, all participants and sponsors!


Global & Regional

Best African Wholesale Carrier

Best Asia Pacific Wholesale Carrier

  • NTT - WINNER
  • China Mobile International Limited
  • China Unicom Global
  • TELIN

Best Central and Eastern European Wholesale Carrier

Best Latin American/Caribbean Wholesale Carrier

  • GoldConnect - Winner
  • C&W Networks
  • C3NTRO Telecom
  • Globe Teleservices
  • Identidad Technologies
  • Sparkle
  • Telefónica Global Solutions
  • Ufinet

Best Middle East Wholesale Carrier

Best North American Wholesale Carrier

  • NTT - WINNER
  • C3NTRO Telecom
  • Verizon Partner Solutions
  • Windstream Wholesale

Best Pan-European Wholesale Carrier

  • EXA Infrastructure - WINNER
  • Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
  • RETN
  • Sparkle
  • Best Data Centre Provider
  • Aligned Data Center
  • BDx
  • Green Mountain
  • Iron Mountain Data Centers

Best Data Centre Provider

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice

Best Internet Exchange Provider

Innovation & Technology

Best Anti-Fraud Innovation

Best Blockchain/Security Innovation

Best Cloud Innovation

Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation

Best Data Service Innovation

Best IoT Initiative

Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation

  • Singtel - WINNER
  • AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | bdapps - The National App Store of Bangladesh
  • Bluebird Network
  • China Mobile International Limited
  • Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
  • Ooredoo Kuwait

Best Network Technology & Software Development

  • RtBrick - WINNER
  • CMC Networks
  • Connectbase
  • Console Connect
  • Gold Data
  • GoldConnect
  • Orange International Networks
  • Virtual1

Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership

  • Ufinet - WINNER
  • Colt Technology Services
  • Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
  • MTN GlobalConnect
  • Ooredoo Maldives

Best Subsea Innovation

Best Voice/UCaas Service Innovation

Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year

  • GoldConnect - WINNER
  • Broadbased Communications Limited
  • Colt Technology Services and Ciena
  • Console Connect
  • DCConnect Global Limited
  • Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
  • Lightstorm
  • Tata Communications
  • TELIN
  • TOMIA
  • Ufinet
  • Virtual1

Projects

Project of the Year – Subsea

  • Southern Cross Cables Limited - WINNER
  • Crosslake Fibre
  • Sparkle
  • TELIN

Project of the Year – Terrestrial

Sales & Marketing

Best Marketing Campaign

  • Colt Technology Services - WINNER
  • AdaniConneX
  • AGW for Ncell Axiata Limited | Sahayatri
  • AGW for Robi Axiata Limited
  • AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | Airtel Bangladesh
  • AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | The Noor App Goes Global & Introduction of Digital Hajj
  • EXA Infrastructure
  • Gold Data
  • Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
  • TOMIA

Best Marketing Team

Best Social Media Campaign

  • AGW for Robi Axiata Limited | Airtel Bangladesh - WINNER
  • AdaniConneX
  • AGW for Ncell Axiata Limited | Dashain
  • AGW for Robi Axiata Limted | #TikTokBingeStar | Binge
  • BDx
  • Colt Technology Services
  • Sparkle
  • VOX Solutions
  • Windstream Wholesale

Best Wholesale Sales Team

  • Gamma Telecom - WINNER
  • C&W Networks
  • iBASIS
  • MTN GlobalConnect
  • TalkTalk Wholesale Services

Special Recognition

Best Environmental, Social, Governmental (ESG) Initiative

  • Ooredoo Algeria - WINNER
  • Airtel Business
  • Aligned Data Centers
  • Aqua Comms
  • Axiata Wholesale for Ncell Axiata Limited
  • Digicel Haiti Foundation
  • euNetworks
  • Ooredoo Myanmar

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Best Strategic Acquisition

  • Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison - WINNER
  • Azrieli Group & Green Mountain
  • iBASIS Acquires Simfony
  • Ufinet

Lifetime Achievement

  • Mr Ali Amiri - WINNER
