New EU Telecoms Act? Draghi report urges major market restructuring

The long-awaited European Commission report from Mario Draghi suggests consolidation would improve the competitiveness of the EU’s telecoms sector.

The former European Central Bank President penned a lengthy report that described the EU telecoms market as being highly fragmented compared to the US and China — which has reduced industry profitability and investment levels.

Draghi’s report calls for a radical reforming of EU regulations and views on competition, arguing that current rules have disincentivized consolidation, resulting in multiple smaller players in each market.

“The EU has dozens of telecom players serving around 450 million consumers, compared with a handful in the US and China, respectively,” Draghi’s report reads.

“EU companies lack the scale required to provide citizens with ubiquitous access to fibre and 5G broadband and to equip businesses with advanced platforms for innovation.”

Draghi’s report suggests that EU’s telecoms competition has led to significant infrastructure gaps across the continent, citing figures that only 56% of households have access to fibre-to-the-premises networks and 5G population coverage lags behind the US and China at 81% compared to over 95%.

The report also warned of challenges in the telecom equipment and software sector, claiming there’s fierce competition from Chinese firms and a concerning lack of EU players in device software, a market dominated by US tech giants.

A NEW EU TELECOMS ACT

In February, reports suggested that the EU was considering relaxing merger rules for telcos , a move that Draghi supports in his publication.

To improve the sector’s competition, Draghi’s report suggests EU lawmakers should adopt a new EU Telecoms Act.

The proposed regulation would set a new more strategic stance on telecommunication services, ultimately aiming to boost the bloc’s fledgling sector to better compete with China and the US.

Draghi’s report recommends any new Telecoms Act should include:

Instructing regulations to assess telecoms mergers on an EU level — not a national level.

An introduction of a “same rules for same services” principle across the EU that would remove regulatory arbitrage across providers from adjacent sub-sectors providing similar services.

Increase the weight of innovation and investment commitments to clear mergers.

Speeding up assessments of price-based competition post-mergers.

Favouring EU-based telecom equipment and software providers in trade negotiations and policies with third countries.

Incentivise the deployment of new infrastructures by defining cut-off dates for older technologies.

The report recommended that the EU should favour cross-border mergers and operations with regulations, and reduce country-level ex-ante rules that discourage investments and risk-taking.

Draghi also called for a revision of EU-wide spectrum licensing rules, with increased harmonisation required to “create scale benefits and incentivise the consolidation of continental digital networks.

“The declining profitability of the telecom sector now may represent a risk for industrial companies in Europe, in a phase when state of the art infrastructure is required to digitise manufacturing, supply and distribution chains,” the report reads.

