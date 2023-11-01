Digital Core REIT
-
Digital Realty has formed definitive agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and its institutional partners (Brookfield), Cyxtera Technologies (Cyxtera) and Digital Core REIT that resolves the relationship with Cyxtera.
Forthcoming events
-
Datacloud Global Congress 20244-6 June, 2024, Cannes
-
Messaging & SMS World 20244-5 June 2024, London
-
Forthcoming events
Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players.