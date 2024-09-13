Cloudera unveils Private Link Network for secure multi-cloud workloads

Cloudera has launched a Private Link Network where customers can securely run data-intensive workloads across multiple cloud environments through a single, specialised network.

The service can be integrated across major cloud providers through services like AWS PrivateLink and Azure Private Link, enabling users to securely connect data across multiple clouds.

Subscribe today for free

“Cloudera Private Link Network is purpose-built and managed by Cloudera to address enterprise privacy and connectivity concerns,” said Dipto Chakravarty, chief product officer at Cloudera.

“By offloading the management of Private Link Network to Cloudera, it will both lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for your organisation and free up valuable resources, allowing you to focus on strategic business initiatives.”

Cloudera asserts that businesses in industries such as finance and healthcare, which necessitate stringent data security, still encounter privacy issues because their cloud providers cannot guarantee that traffic between tenants won't expose their data.

The Private Link Network is designed to ensure such businesses have a solution where they can securely manage their workloads and meet their data demands while maintaining their compliance requirements.

“By managing data integrity and trustworthiness throughout the architecture, we help enterprises safeguard sensitive customer data,” Chakravarty added.

RELATED STORIES

Data analytics player Cloudera goes private in $5.3bn deal