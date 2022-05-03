Chris Rabii
Forthcoming events
Global Carrier Awards 2022
Real Estate Family Office and Private Wealth Management Forum (East)With the average family office now allocating about 15% of their portfolio to real estate direct investments, IMN’s Real Estate Family Office Forum is well-timed for the industry to discuss the opportunities in this asset class.
ABS East 2022Now in its 28th year, ABS East has solidified its place as the must-attend Fall gathering of the securitization industry, offering beneficial market insights with actionable takeaways. As always, the program is developed by investors, and led by issuers, to ensure a timely and objective program.
The 2022 Layer123 Reunion Congress will examine the strategies of various sectors in the telecoms industry with the aim to achieve the vision of overhauling manually intensive operational frameworks to realise the benefits of the Cloud model. Traditional Communication Service Providers need to evolve into Digital Service Providers to survive the onslaught of CSPs entering the market. The key to this evolution is modularly automating the Radio Access Network from orchestration layer to abstraction point using improved tech like AI/ML. Traditional business structures do not lend themselves to the new procurement and operations models network automation entails nor to the integration of disparate components. As a neutral third party, Layer123 presents a balanced and objective perspective that exposes the real-world considerations and innovations evident throughout the entire ecosystem.
