Cellnex to acquire six telecom towers from NOS in Portugal

ON Tower, the Portuguese subsidiary of tower company Cellnex is trying to purchase six telecom towers from NOS Technology, according to regulatory filings.

In a disclosure to the country’s competition authority (AdC), Cellnex’s Portuguese arm is looking to acquire six macro-sites that support wireless communication networks.

No financial details were disclosed, however, the contract covers an initial period of 15 years, which can be extended by successive 15-year periods.

Cellnex’s On Tower currently manages some 6,400 sites in Portugal. Its micro-sites in the country are operated by OMTEL and Towerlink Portugal, Unipessoal, Lda, according to the AdC filing.

The deal expands the two companies’ 2020 deal which saw Cellnex acquire 100% of the NOS’ tower portfolio, covering some 2,000 sites.

The deal now needs to be approved by the AdC. Stakeholders looking to comment on the deal have until September 10 2024 to file submissions via email at adc@concorrencia.pt.

