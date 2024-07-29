Cellnex agrees new long-term alliance with Vodafone and VMO2

“This agreement exemplifies the strength of Cellnex’s partnerships with its customers,” said Gianluca Landonlina, CEO at Cellnex UK.

“The new agreement, forged through great collaboration between our organisations, will enable the efficient sharing of our infrastructure today and the flexibility to support the growth of our customers’ networks in the future.

“Cellnex will provide related services and share our capabilities, thereby becoming a valuable partner to help Vodafone and VMO2 achieve their objectives.

“At all times, we are aligned with our customers on the common goal of extending reliable and high-performing telecommunication networks to serve their end customers. Also, to become integral to the successful roll-out of wireless connectivity throughout the UK to help the digitalization of the whole country.”

Details on the partnership remain limited, but both Vodafone and VMO2 shared insights on what the collaboration means from their perspectives.

Andrea Dona, chief network officer at Vodafone said: “This partnership helps us both expand and maintain our reliable network in all corners of the UK, not only now, but also in the future. We look forward to continuing to work with the team at Cellnex”.

Jeanie York, chief technology officer at VMO2 added: “This partnership will help us maintain and upgrade our existing sites across the country and ensure we continue to provide our customers with the fast and reliable mobile connectivity they increasingly rely on as we invest billions of pounds each year in our networks and services”.