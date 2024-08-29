Bitė Group taps Nokia to improve its 5G networks in Latvia and Lithuania

Bitė Group has selected Nokia’s Packet Core solution to improve 5G services across its network architecture in Latvia and Lithuania.

The appliance-based solution aims to simplify the company’s current network, enabling Bitė to boost the capacity and performance of its core network.

With enhanced broadband services, Bitė plans to provide customers with what it described as “more advanced solutions,” such as mobile enterprise virtual private network services.

“We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Nokia and to strengthen our network capabilities through its packet core and fixed wireless access solutions,” said Mindaugas Rauba, chief technology officer at Bitė Group.

“These will facilitate important changes to our network quality and service delivery and, most importantly, elevate the overall customer experience.”

Nokia's consolidated Packet Core solution unifies 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies on a single server platform, empowering Bitė to offer customers versatile support across diverse applications.

It includes expanded capacity for home broadband and enterprise application services, as well as support for end users leveraging Nokia’s 5G standalone solution.

In addition to leveraging Nokia’s Packet Core offering, Bitė agreed to integrate the MantaRay Network Management solution to optimize network monitoring and management.

Prior to the agreement, Bitė previously leveraged Nokia’s FastMile 5G Receivers to ensure broadband connectivity is easier and more reliable for users.

“We are delighted to support Bitė Group’s 5G evolution and enable greater network agility, service offerings, and reliability,” said Erez Sverdlov, VP and market leader for Europe, cloud and network services at Nokia.

“Our packet core and fixed wireless access solutions, amongst others, are just part of the broad family of Nokia solutions that demonstrate our technology leadership in the market by helping our customers solve problems, satisfy their customer needs, and generate new revenue streams.”

