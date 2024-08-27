Claro Argentina taps Nokia for nationwide 5G network rollout

The move marks the first phase of 5G deployment, targeting Argentina’s major cities.

The deal aligns with Claro’s strategy to digitise Argentina by providing consumers and businesses with reliable, low-latency and ultra-high-speed connectivity.

As a result, the technology giant will utilise equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by the energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, which includes base stations, baseband units and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios.

According to Nokia, 5G technology is expected to revolutionise several sectors in Argentina, including manufacturing and oil and gas.

Additionally, it will provide planning, deployment, integration and networkoptimisation services.

Meanwhile, Claro will be the first customer in Latin America to deploy Nokia’s Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) across its entire network.

Claro CEO, Julio Carlos Porras, said: “The investment in our 5G network with our partner, Nokia, confirms our technology leadership and commitment to innovation. It will continue to digitize society by bringing high-speed connectivity, increased capacity, and seamless connectivity to densely populated areas supporting citizens and enterprises alike.

“This will enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across various sectors, empowering organisations to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.”

Nokia president of mobile networks, Tommi Uitto, said: “Claro Argentina has big plans for transforming Argentinian society through the deployment of 5G networks, and we are proud to support it as its strategic partner.

“Our industry-leading 5G portfolio will establish the foundation for digital transformation, opening exciting new opportunities for people and businesses to experience enhanced mobile connectivity.”

