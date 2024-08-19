Nokia and TIM Brazil join forces to expand 5G across Brazil in 2025

Nokia announces partnership with TIM Brazil (TIM) to expand its 5G radio access network (RAN) coverage across 15 Brazilian states starting from January 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia will supply TIM with a range of advanced 5G equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including baseband units, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products. These solutions are powered by Nokia's energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

In addition to the hardware, TIM will leverage Nokia's intelligent MantaRay Networks Management system, which incorporates AI functionalities to improve network monitoring and management.

Marco Di Costanzo, chief technology officer at TIM Brazil, commented "This agreement marks a major milestone in our longstanding collaboration with Nokia and underscores our shared commitment to technological innovation. As 5G continues to revolutionise connectivity, we are dedicated to extending these advancements to more Brazilians.

“This expansion will not only benefit industries and consumers by offering new services but will also reinforce TIM's position as Brazil's leading 5G provider based on the number of sites."

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said of the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with TIM to expand their 5G network in Brazil. This collaboration demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers TIM to deliver the fastest and most reliable 5G connectivity to their customers. Our best-in-class, energy-efficient radio solutions will play a key role in achieving this goal."