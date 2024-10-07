AT&T's head of networks departs after two decades with company
AT&T's head of networks departs after two decades with company

Ben Wodecki
October 07, 2024 01:53 PM
Chris Sambar, president and head of networks at AT&T will leave after more than two decades at the company.

A company memo confirmed Sambar, who leads the company’s global network infrastructure, will exit on October 11.

Sambar joined AT&T in June 2002 and would go on to hold various leadership roles, including

vice president for corporate strategy and senior vice president of the FirstNet programme.

Prior to AT&T, Sambar was a commander in the US Navy SEALs and had one tour of duty during the Iraq war in 2005 and 2006.

AT&T said Sambar was “instrumental to advancing 5G, launching FirstNet and expanding fibre to millions of homes and businesses.”

“I’d like to thank [Sambar] for his impact and contributions to our business and industry throughout his career,” Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer at AT&T wrote in the memo. “I wish him and his family the best in the future.”

The memo fails to mention what’s next for Sambar, or who will take on the head of networks role.

Sambar did, however, join the board of directors at AST SpaceMobile, which is building a space-based cellular broadband network, in June.

