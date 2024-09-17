AT&T settles with union ending weeks-long strike

Nearly 20,000 AT&T workers in the United States have been on strike for several weeks, with the telecoms giant employing third-party contractors to ensure continued service for customers.

The move comes as the union has accused AT&T of unfair negotiation practices and labour violations.

In a statement, AT&T chief operating officer, Jeff McElfresh, said: We are pleased to announce that we’ve reached 2 tentative agreements with the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

"The first is in District 9 in the West, which comes within days of getting back to the negotiating table to constructively reach a new deal.

"The second is in District 3 in the Southeast, bringing the work stoppage to an end Sept. 16. As we’ve said since day one, our goal has been to reach fair agreements that recognise the hard work our employees do to serve our customers with competitive market-based pay and benefits that are among the best in the nation – and that’s exactly what was accomplished."

He concluded: These agreements also support our competitive position in the broadband industry where we can grow and win against our mostly non-union competitors."

Meanwhile, the company added it will provide more details about the tentative agreements once the CWA shares them with its members, and expects "the ratification votes to happen in the coming week".

