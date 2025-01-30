Zayo Group leads $8bn bid for Crown Castle's fibre, small cell assets: report
Ben Wodecki
January 30, 2025 09:58 AM
Generic optical fibre image

Zayo Group is reportedly leading the pack to acquire Crown Castle’s assets, including its fibre and small cell businesses, in a deal potentially valued at more than $8 billion.

Reuters reports DigitalBridge and EQT-owned Zayo outbid private equity firm TPG for Texas-based Crown Castle’s assets.

While Zayo has outbid the competition, reports fail to stipulate if a deal is close. Capacity has contacted Crown Castle and Zayo for comment.

Based in Houston, Crown Castle provides wireless infrastructure services, including owning and managing towers, fibre solutions and small cell networks.

Founded in 1994, the company provides infrastructure used by wireless carriers, enterprises, and governments.

Reports suggest Crown Castle is open to selling off assets like its fibre and small cell units to focus on its tower business, of which it operates more than 40,000 including monopole, lattice and guyed towers, and rooftop installations.

The reported deal comes almost a year after Crown Castle’s leadership drama in which co-founder Ted Miller attacked the company’s leadership following a failed boardroom coup, where he tried to install himself as executive chair.

