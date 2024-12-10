Wire 3 secures $115m for fibre expansion

As a result, the funding will support the company in its ongoing expansion of its fibre-optic network throughout Florida.

The new credit facility adds to the more than $300 million in equity that Wire 3 has secured over the past year, driven by investments from Oak Hill Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of six companies across 33 states.

Wire 3 CFO and co-founder, Jeff Morse, said: “This credit facility augments our strong capital base and gives us additional liquidity to accelerate our mission of building a future-proof fibre-optic network across Central Florida.

“With the continued support of our lenders, we are well-positioned to extend our reach and connect more communities to the fast, reliable internet they need for the future. As we grow, we remain committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience."

