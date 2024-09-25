Vodafone & Google join The Climate Group’s Carbon-Free Coalition

As a result, the companies will share knowledge on how organisations can move to cleaner energy.

The Coalition, which was launched yesterday [24 September 2024], at Climate Week New York City, will see partner organisations collaborate to show the benefits of adopting 24/7 carbon-free energy and explore innovative approaches to measuring and reporting energy use.

Subscribe today for free

This follows the telecoms giant being a member of The Climate Group’s RE100 initiative since 2018 and has used 100% renewable energy to power its network since 2021, using power purchase Agreements (PPAs) and renewable energy guarantees of origin (REGOs).

Despite, PPAs constituting an increasing portion of Vodafone UK’s energy supply, the company has warned that there is more the industry “can do to collectively accelerate the full decarbonisation of energy grids as global demand for electricity continues to grow”.

Vodafone chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer, Nicki Lyons, said: “We are delighted to join the next iteration of The Climate Group’s work around clean energy procurement and excited to learn from and collaborate with the other partner organisations.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone, BT and Virgin Media top sustainability list

Balancing sustainability and resiliency