Vodafone eyes Telekom Romania assets in joint deal with Digi

In a submission to the London Stock Exchange , Vodafone confirmed that it and Digi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TKRM parent Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation (OTE) to potentially snap up several of the company’s assets.

The regulatory filing states that Vodafone is looking to potentially acquire TKRM, “including a significant proportion of its assets,” while Digi would pick up “certain assets.”

Nothing specific as to what assets the respective parties are rested in was disclosed.

Telekom Romania boasted more than 4 million customers in 2023. The operator, which was formed following a merger between Romtelecom and Cosmote România, was previously owned by the Romanian state.

OTE has been trying to offload the brand for some time, with Digi among those who have tried and failed to purchase the company, largely as Digi only wanted its cell towers and mobile frequencies. According to TowerXchange data, Telekom Romania owns 3,000 mobile towers in Romania.

Vodafone already owns a sizable portion of the Romanian market, accounting for around 6.5 million users, second only to Orange.

“The parties still need to complete detailed due diligence and discussions remain at an early stage,” the filing reads. “There is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed.”

