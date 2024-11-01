Vodafone eyes Telekom Romania assets in joint deal with Digi
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Vodafone eyes Telekom Romania assets in joint deal with Digi

Ben Wodecki
November 01, 2024 11:16 AM
Telekom Romania HQ.jpg

Vodafone Romania has entered talks to potentially acquire parts of former state-controlled telecom company Telekom Romania (TKRM).

In a submission to the London Stock Exchange, Vodafone confirmed that it and Digi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TKRM parent Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation (OTE) to potentially snap up several of the company’s assets.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


The regulatory filing states that Vodafone is looking to potentially acquire TKRM, “including a significant proportion of its assets,” while Digi would pick up “certain assets.”

Nothing specific as to what assets the respective parties are rested in was disclosed.

Telekom Romania boasted more than 4 million customers in 2023. The operator, which was formed following a merger between Romtelecom and Cosmote România, was previously owned by the Romanian state.

OTE has been trying to offload the brand for some time, with Digi among those who have tried and failed to purchase the company, largely as Digi only wanted its cell towers and mobile frequencies. According to TowerXchange data, Telekom Romania owns 3,000 mobile towers in Romania.

Vodafone already owns a sizable portion of the Romanian market, accounting for around 6.5 million users, second only to Orange.

“The parties still need to complete detailed due diligence and discussions remain at an early stage,” the filing reads. “There is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone, Orange expand pilot project for 4G Open RAN in rural Romania

Orange merger in Romania given green light

Vodafone, Qualcomm, and Ericsson trial mmWave tech to boost UK connectivity

Topics

NewsEuropeInvestment & Finance
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe