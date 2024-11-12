Verizon secures $98m DoD contract extension for critical network support
Ben Wodecki
November 12, 2024 04:27 PM
The US Department of Defence has extended its contract with Verizon to use its secure Global Network Solutions (GNS) in a deal worth more than $98 million.

Verizon has been working with the DoD on the GNS since 2016 and was awarded a 24-month task order extension, providing the agency with a secure unified network capable of transmitting mission-critical data at speeds up to 100 gigabits per second.

The extension of the contract will see Verizon support the creation of a point-to-point connection in Southwest Asia, providing critical network communications for the US government with DoD operations in the region.

“Verizon’s role in delivering a secure, point-to-point connection in the specified area highlights the Department of Defence’s continued confidence in our ability to provide critical network communications in strategic regions,” said David Rouse, head of Verizon’s defence business.

Verizon already enjoys an extensive relationship with the DoD, including a 10-year, multi-award $2.67 billion contract with the US Navy, as well as three Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) worth $1 billion, which includes a project to overhaul the Pentagon’s network.

