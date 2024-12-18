Verizon, Nvidia unveil AI-powered private 5G platform for enterprises

The newly developed 5G Private Network with Enterprise AI is designed to help enterprises run massive AI workloads over a secure, reliable private network on a customer’s premise.

Built to be plug & play, the new solution is capable of handling intensive applications including large language and vision AI models, as well as computer vision, video streaming and IoT.

Srini Kalapala, SVP of technology and product development at Verizon said: “We're leveraging our network's unique strengths including private networks and Verizon’s global industry leadership in private mobile edge compute (MEC), combined with Nvidia’s AI compute capabilities to enable real-time AI applications that require security, ultra-low latency, and high bandwidth.

“Our ongoing investment in our network infrastructure means we're uniquely positioned to deliver these powerful AI services at scale, driving the digital transformation and fueling the future growth of businesses worldwide.”

The solution combines Verizon’s 5G private network and private MEC with Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software platform and Nim microservices to deliver real-time on-prem AI services for enterprise customers.

The team behind it suggest it’s capable of supporting multi-tenancy for multiple use cases or customers, and its modular design means it can be scaled as needed.

Demonstrations of the new solution are set to kick off in February 2025.

“Enterprises everywhere are racing to integrate AI solutions that bring new value to their employees, partners and customers, and can also help them operate with extreme efficiency,” said Ronnie Vasishta, SVP of telecom at Nvidia. “Verizon’s integration of Nvidia’s full-stack AI platform into its new solution for running AI workloads on private 5G networks is a big step forward in helping enterprises of all sizes reach their business objectives faster with AI.”

