Ucom taps Cerillion to power growth with unified BSS/OSS platform

The partnership aims to unify Ucom’s services and customer data, enhancing scalability and delivering a more seamless customer experience across its channels.

Ucom, which operates 4G+ and 5G mobile networks, and fibre networks that serve both B2C and B2B customers. As the company expands, it identified the need for a single convergent solution to streamline operations and support its growth.

Cerillion won the contract after Ucom officials consulted three of the vendor’s customers, opting for its SaaS delivery model and ability to personalise customer experiences through configuration rather than customisation.

Ralph Yirikian, general director of Ucom, said: “These reference visits proved to be invaluable, seeing the software used and talking with the teams validated our own technical assessment, and gave us absolute confidence in the certainty of outcome that Cerillion delivers.

“Robustness, flexibility and scalability are all non-negotiable, and we're confident this partnership with Cerillion will provide the digital foundation we need to support our ongoing growth."

Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion, welcomed the partnership, with Ucom marking its first client in the Caucasus region.

“This milestone marks an exciting step in our global journey, and we are honoured that Ucom has chosen Cerillion to support its growth and innovation,” Hall said. “We are fully committed to building a long-term partnership that delivers sustained value, and we look forward to working closely together to achieve their strategic goals.”

