Ucom taps Cerillion to power growth with unified BSS/OSS platform
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Ucom taps Cerillion to power growth with unified BSS/OSS platform

Ben Wodecki
January 22, 2025 07:29 AM
AI-generated business software concept

Ucom has signed a contract with Cerillion to implement its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite, forming the digital foundation for the operator’s quadruple-play services portfolio.

The partnership aims to unify Ucom’s services and customer data, enhancing scalability and delivering a more seamless customer experience across its channels.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Ucom, which operates 4G+ and 5G mobile networks, and fibre networks that serve both B2C and B2B customers. As the company expands, it identified the need for a single convergent solution to streamline operations and support its growth.

Cerillion won the contract after Ucom officials consulted three of the vendor’s customers, opting for its SaaS delivery model and ability to personalise customer experiences through configuration rather than customisation.

Ralph Yirikian, general director of Ucom, said: “These reference visits proved to be invaluable, seeing the software used and talking with the teams validated our own technical assessment, and gave us absolute confidence in the certainty of outcome that Cerillion delivers.

“Robustness, flexibility and scalability are all non-negotiable, and we're confident this partnership with Cerillion will provide the digital foundation we need to support our ongoing growth."

Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion, welcomed the partnership, with Ucom marking its first client in the Caucasus region.

“This milestone marks an exciting step in our global journey, and we are honoured that Ucom has chosen Cerillion to support its growth and innovation,” Hall said. “We are fully committed to building a long-term partnership that delivers sustained value, and we look forward to working closely together to achieve their strategic goals.”

RELATED STORIES

LINK Mobility expands Cerillion BSS use to boost digital operations

Neos Networks opts for Cerillion private cloud BSS

Topics

NewsOSS/BSSSoftware and Automation
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe