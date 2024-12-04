Telxius and partners launch Celia: New Caribbean subsea cable network

The Celia cable will connect Aruba, Martinique, Antigua, Puerto Rico, and Boca Raton Florida, spanning over 3,700 km. It’s expected to go live in the third quarter of 2027.

The cable aims to offer a minimum of 22 terabits per second per fibre pair, providing an initial estimated capacity of more than 170 Tbps.

“By using cutting-edge fibre optic technologies, we are able to provide very high Internet speeds and secure data transfer capabilities while adhering to strict environmental standards,” said Samir Benzahra, director at Orange Antilles Guyane. “This project will highly contribute to local sustainable economic growth and connections to other territories are being studied.”

Members of the Caribbean ELIte Alliance (Celia) consortium behind the cable includes Setar, Orange, Telxius, and the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA).

Setar is the landing partner in Aruba, Orange in Martinique, and APUA in Antigua.

Telxius is the landing partner in Puerto Rico and Boca Raton and will also monitor the cable via its Network Operations Centres (NOC).

Alcatel Submarine Networks will be the end-to-end supplier for the cable infrastructure, connecting CELIA between the landing partners.

The consortium behind the cable stated it would provide high-capacity and secure data transfer across the Caribbean.

“Celia is another major step forward in the expansion of Telxius’ global network, increasing capacity and adding to our densely redundant routes across the Americas,” said Mario Martin, CEO at Telxius. “We’re committed to delivering the lowest latency and highest connectivity performance for our business customers in the Caribbean and enhancing experiences for end users globally.”

