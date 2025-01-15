Telstra taps Accenture to transform its operations with AI
Telstra taps Accenture to transform its operations with AI

Ben Wodecki
January 15, 2025 08:30 AM
Telstra is set to launch a joint venture with Accenture to expand its use of AI across the business.

The proposed joint venture would see Telstra streamline its AI and data providers, with Accenture experts tasked with helping to accelerate the company’s AI roadmap.

The pair will build specialised AI tools to complement the operator's business areas, including agentic AI applications for use in network operations.

Kim Krogh Andersen, Telstra's group executive for product and technology, said in a LinkedIn post: “We’re looking at an agentic AI future, to completely reinvent our business and our processes, allowing our teams to work in an ecosystem of intelligent AI agents, optimising key tasks end-to-end.”

Telstra has worked with Accenture for several years, with the consulting giant helping the operator to develop a machine learning-based Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) tool to unearth customer insights, like purchase behaviours and competitor intelligence.

The pair now will work together to develop AI use cases across the business, with Andersen suggesting the operator already has “hundreds” with “many more in the pipeline”.

The deal comes after Telstra cut 10% of its workforce last year as part of cost-cutting efforts and a wider ‘AI reset.’

“We’ll build specialised AI tools for every part of our business – helping our people work smarter and faster,” Andersen said. “We’re working toward autonomous, resilient and self-healing networks driven by AI.

“Our customers will feel the benefit of this with better experiences and seamless connectivity. And we’ll supercharge the development of new skills for our team.”

NewsAIAI MLNetwork TransformationSoftware and AutomationAsia Pacific
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
