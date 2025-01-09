Telstra International poaches Vodafone exec as global head of wholesale

She joins the global division of the telecoms company from Vodafone UK, where she headed the wholesale fixed and mobile connectivity division.

Now, based in Singapore, Mills brings over 25 years of experience, having previously served as chief revenue officer for Neos Networks.

She also held the role of business development director for Telefonica Global Solutions, where she led sales, commercial and solution design teams across LATAM, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

In her new position, Mills will focus on customers, sustainable operations and enhancing diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Commenting on her appointment, Mills said: “Telstra International has unrivalled network reach and footprint in subsea cabling in the Asia Pacific region, boosted by an established Cable Landing Station footprint and terrestrial Data Centre connectivity. We have a huge opportunity for exponential growth.

“The depth and breadth of experience that Telstra International brings to market, alongside the significant digital infrastructure capability positions us well to lead. There is increasing demand for robust connectivity, significant capacity and digital services and we are poised to meet this demand head-on.”

Telstra International, CEO, Roary Stasko, added: “Sarah's extensive experience and passion for partnering with customers make her an invaluable addition to our team. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to invest in critical digital infrastructure and upgrade technology to provide capacity on our subsea cable systems, ensuring we are placed to meet the increasing demand for data being driven by emerging technologies.

“Sarah’s clearly motivated by enabling people to be their best and fostering a collaborative environment. Her dedication to excellence and her strategic vision will be key drivers in our ongoing efforts to innovate and lead in the industry.”

