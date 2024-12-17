Telia brings 5G to 99% of Norway’s population

Reaching 99% of the population, just four years after activating Norway’s first 5G base stations in Lillestrøm, the move supports Norway’s vision of becoming the most digitalised country in the world by 2030.

The rapid rollout has seen 1.6 million 5G-enabled devices connect to Telia’s network, with many customers relying solely on 5G wireless broadband for internet access.

Meanwhile, the company also revealed the combination of 5G and upgraded 4G networks has increased average download speeds by 375% and driven a 900% growth in mobile data usage since 2019.

Commenting on the move, Telia Norway head, Stein-Erik Vellan, said: “A national 5G network is only the start of the future. We have many exciting projects underway, and we look forward to sharing more details soon.”

This comes as Telia also recently revealed it has deployed a private 5G network for Norway's armed forces, ensuring secure and reliable communications.

Additionally, Telia partnered with rescue services to test a drone-delivered, battery-powered 5G/4G base station, enabling rapid mobile coverage restoration after natural disasters.

