Telecom Egypt and Vodafone Egypt ink EGP 30bn deal to bolster 5G rollout

In a bid to support Vodafone Egypt’s preparations for the deployment of 5G technology, Telecom Egypt will extend its transmission services partnership with the company until 2031, ensuring support for Vodafone Egypt's current operations and future expansions.

Meanwhile, the deal also includes a four-year deal for fibre connectivity to Vodafone Egypt’s mobile sites.

Additional agreements have been signed to cover virtual fixed voice and internet services, allowing Vodafone Egypt to broaden its range of communications offerings in the Egyptian market.

The total EGP 30 billion investment will also be allocated over the duration of the contracts, which have various maturity dates extending up to 2034. However, Vodafone Egypt remains Telecom Egypt’s largest client among network operators.

Vodafone Egypt, CEO, Mohamed Abdallah, said: “We are pleased to sign this important strategic partnership with Telecom Egypt, making Vodafone Egypt one of the largest infrastructure investors in the country.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to leveraging the latest technological solutions that will enable us to provide high-quality services to our customers in Egypt. It also underscores our efforts to continue investing in the development of network infrastructure and the deployment of high-speed fiber optics.

He added: “This is part of our ambitious vision, following our recent acquisition of the 5G services license with an investment exceeding $150 million. We are now on the verge of a new phase and are fully equipped to offer the best services with the highest quality standards.

“We are committed to achieving successive accomplishments that meet our customers' expectations and support our vision of leading Egypt’s digital transformation, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.”

Telecom Egypt, managing director and CEO, Mohamed Nasr, continued: "We are thrilled to strengthen our strategic partnership with one of our largest customers, Vodafone Egypt, by providing the infrastructure that will enable it to enhance its services and roll out 5G technologies.

“Telecom Egypt remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the telecommunications sector in Egypt, leveraging its technical expertise and state-of-the-art infrastructure to support this goal.

“We are committed to driving Egypt's digital transformation and shaping a better future for telecommunications services, in line with the rapid global advancements in the telecommunications and information technology sector,” he concluded.

