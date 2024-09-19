TalkTalk secures full lender support in crucial refinancing deal

In an update to its earlier announced refinancing deal , TalkTalk confirmed that 100% of its RCF debtholders and more than 97% of its bondholders have entered the binding Lock-Up Agreement — supporting the deal.

“The company thanks creditors and stakeholders for their ongoing support and looks forward to closing the transaction in the coming months,” TalkTalk said in a statement .

The company has been in financial difficulties for some time and was in a race against time to secure funds as its debts mature in November 2024 and February 2025.

The company had reached a deal with lenders in August to push back its debts, in return for a substantial cash injection.

Having now secured the support of the vast majority of lenders, TalkTalk has until September 2027 to get back on track — or potentially find a buyer.

