TalkTalk secures full lender support in crucial refinancing deal
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

TalkTalk secures full lender support in crucial refinancing deal

Ben Wodecki
September 19, 2024 08:31 AM
TalkTalk head office

Embattled British telco TalkTalk has secured 100% of its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) debt through ongoing refinancing efforts.

In an update to its earlier announced refinancing deal, TalkTalk confirmed that 100% of its RCF debtholders and more than 97% of its bondholders have entered the binding Lock-Up Agreement — supporting the deal.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


“The company thanks creditors and stakeholders for their ongoing support and looks forward to closing the transaction in the coming months,” TalkTalk said in a statement.

The company has been in financial difficulties for some time and was in a race against time to secure funds as its debts mature in November 2024 and February 2025.

The company had reached a deal with lenders in August to push back its debts, in return for a substantial cash injection.

Having now secured the support of the vast majority of lenders, TalkTalk has until September 2027 to get back on track — or potentially find a buyer.

RELATED STORIES

TalkTalk finalises £400m refinancing deal

TalkTalk averts debt default following £400m refinancing

Topics

NewsInvestment & Finance
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe