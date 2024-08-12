TalkTalk averts debt default following £400m refinancing

This development is crucial for the Group as it seeks to stabilise its financial position, following years of accumulated debt.

Subscribe today for free

As detailed in the company’s recent Annual Report and Annual Results Presentation, TalkTalk has been in discussions with its financial stakeholders regarding extending its Revolving Credit Facilities (RCF) maturing in November 2024 and Senior Secured Notes (SSN) maturing in February 2025.

The company has agreed in principle with a group of SSN holders, RCF banks, Ares Management Funds, and the company’s major shareholders, collectively representing approximately 60% of its secured debt.

The proposed transaction includes a substantial £170 million funding injection, which follows an initial £65 million of interim funding provided by shareholders.

This funding is expected to leave PXC and its consumer business, TalkTalk, well-positioned to deliver on their respective strategic plans and strengthen their market positions.

Key elements of the agreement include the contribution of additional assets into the Group, such as the Virtual1 business and customer bases branded under Ovo and Shell. Furthermore, the maturities of the RCF and SSN have been extended to September 2027, providing PXC with a longer runway to execute its strategies.

While the terms of the agreement are currently non-binding and subject to documentation and internal approvals, PXC is expected to provide further details in the coming weeks.

In addition to the refinancing news, the Group has announced a series of leadership changes effective September 1.

Dame Tristia Harrison will transition to a non-executive director role within the Group. James Smith, the current Group CFO, will take on the role of Group CEO and also become CEO of PXC.

Tom O’Hagan will step into a new role as executive chairman of PXC, focusing on strategy and client relations. Susie Buckridge will continue as CEO of TalkTalk, and Sir Charles Dunstone will remain as Group Chairman.

RELATED STORIES

Reports: Macquarie walks away from £450m TalkTalk deal

Reports: TalkTalk in talks with Macquarie and VMO2 amid business split