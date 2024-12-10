Syria's internet disrupted as rebel offensive topples Assad regime
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Syria's internet disrupted as rebel offensive topples Assad regime

Ben Wodecki
December 10, 2024 02:54 PM
The flag of the Syrian Islamic Republic during protests back in 2021

Internet connectivity in Syria is currently below ordinary levels, with data from NetBlocks indicating that power cuts and telecom disruptions have affected access in the last days of the Assad regime.

Syrian rebels surprised the world with a lightning offensive that toppled the forces of Bashar al-Assad in just a few weeks, ending a civil war that has dragged on for well over a decade.

According to NetBlocks, service has been largely sustained in the capital Damascus, while the cities of Hama and Homs, which rebel forces have also seized have been heavily impacted.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group swept across Syria in just a matter of weeks, ending 50 years of Assad family rule.

President Assad’s forces had forced rebel groups into northwestern Syria after securing support from Iran and Russia.

However, with Russia bogged down in Ukraine, Iran’s attention turned by the crisis in Gaza and a military fatigued by over a decade of war, rebel forces seized the opportunity and crushed pro-government forces in a sweeping offensive that led to the liberation of Damascus in mere days.

Syrian citizens have suffered consistent outages throughout the war, users cut off during the first few years of the uprising in an attempt by the regime to quell dissent.

Having been deposed, Assad fled to Moscow, with Russian State Media saying the former dictator has been granted asylum — where he joins deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, an ironic twist of fate after Assad said in 2014: “Tell Putin that I am not Yanukovych, and I will not leave”.

RELATED STORIES

Diving into disaster risk reduction and digital inclusion missions

Syrian regulator moves to introduce new mobile operator

Topics

NewsMiddle EastAsia PacificBroadband
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe