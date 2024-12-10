Syria's internet disrupted as rebel offensive topples Assad regime

Syrian rebels surprised the world with a lightning offensive that toppled the forces of Bashar al-Assad in just a few weeks, ending a civil war that has dragged on for well over a decade.

According to NetBlocks, service has been largely sustained in the capital Damascus, while the cities of Hama and Homs, which rebel forces have also seized have been heavily impacted.

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group swept across Syria in just a matter of weeks, ending 50 years of Assad family rule.

President Assad’s forces had forced rebel groups into northwestern Syria after securing support from Iran and Russia.

However, with Russia bogged down in Ukraine, Iran’s attention turned by the crisis in Gaza and a military fatigued by over a decade of war, rebel forces seized the opportunity and crushed pro-government forces in a sweeping offensive that led to the liberation of Damascus in mere days.

Syrian citizens have suffered consistent outages throughout the war, users cut off during the first few years of the uprising in an attempt by the regime to quell dissent.

Having been deposed, Assad fled to Moscow, with Russian State Media saying the former dictator has been granted asylum — where he joins deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, an ironic twist of fate after Assad said in 2014: “Tell Putin that I am not Yanukovych, and I will not leave”.

