Diving into disaster risk reduction and digital inclusion missions

The connection between the climate crisis and humanitarian crises is undeniable. Over half (53%) of Telecoms Sans Frontieres (TSF) missions are in disaster response. TSF offers short and long-term aid during natural disasters, focusing on delivering relief programs. TSF has intervened in various disasters, including cyclones, floods, earthquakes, droughts, and volcanic eruptions. This article shares TSF's updates from their efforts following Hurricane Otis in Mexico and a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Zoom-in, uplift, and upskill

Following TSF’s initial response to the earthquakes in Turkey/Syria, TSF has launched a digital inclusion project in partnership with Zoom-In to improve digital literacy for people in vulnerable situations in northern Syria. The region is suffering from years of conflict, the lasting impact of Covid-19, and last year's devastating earthquake on the Turkish and Syrian border. Women and children make up more than two-thirds of those forced to flee during humanitarian crises.

With the aim of providing new skills to 200 women in northern Syria so they can independently access the Internet for personal, professional, and community development. By enhancing their digital security and ability to defend themselves against online threats, TSF’s goals include raising awareness and promoting safe Internet use across modern technologies amongst women in the region. As a result of the earthquake in Syria, many are displaced, and learning new skills can help to uplift their confidence and build new communities from those taking part in the classes. Following training modules on Safe Internet Usage, Digital Security Training, and Protection from Electronic Blackmail, every student benefitted from a stronger awareness of online dangers and increased accuracy in identifying risky material.

Prepare before the peak

On the other side of the world, Hurricane Otis hit Mexico’s Southern Pacific coast in October 2023 as a major storm causing at least 39 deaths, extensive damage, and severing communication, road, and air connections. TSF staff from our base in Mexico were deployed to train Mexican Red Cross personnel on using the equipment which would be immediately sent to the field to facilitate the operations. TSF’s collaboration with regional and national organisations enabled the National Society of the Red Cross to conduct operations on the ground and assist the affected community with increased safety protocols.

As the peak of hurricane season approaches, TSF continues to support disaster response agencies with capacity-building activities to help prepare response teams with resilient infrastructure in the face of extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change. An induction course in Brunei enabled 38 participants from all ASEAN member states to train on rapid response. TSF's team provided emergency telecom training and participated in the simulation exercise for the participants, recreating an emergency situation (what to do after a disaster hits and there's a communications blackout?). The activities were: taking part in coordination meetings among participants, accessing the telecom coverage status, and using satellite equipment adapted to their situational needs. This training was a part of our Connectivity program and linked to our capacity sharing activities. Building regional emergency response technologies is our specialty and an element of immediate humanitarian action often neglected when coordinating support.

Mission possible

Projects addressing disaster risk reduction and digital inclusion drive international policy discussions on sustainable development and climate change. The global priority is to preserve the environment and its resources for the well-being of people, society, and economic infrastructure while mitigating the severe consequences of climate change. The regions most affected by climate crises, mainly in the global South, often bear the least responsibility for environmental damage.

Technology provides innovative and effective solutions during disaster response support coordination. As we multiply our efforts to decrease the environmental damage to the earth, the link between climate change and increased natural disasters is undeniable. Our Capacity Sharing missions consist of emergency telecoms training created for local response agencies to support their regions during natural disasters.

