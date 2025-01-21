Subco adds FiberSense detection tech to SMAP subsea cable system

The cable, which will connect Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, will feature FiberSense’s sensor systems that can detect physical activity by analysing pico changes to light patterns in real time.

The sensor solutions provide cable operators with the ability to identify activity that could potentially damage the cables, including tampering, ship anchor dragging or underwater seismic activity.

Josh Munro, chief operating officer at Subco, said: “Together with FiberSense, Subco’s SMAP cable will be one of the most resilient and reliable cables across the globe.

“Not only does Subco receive data points no other technology can provide, it helps us operate the system in a more robust and efficient manner, ultimately providing a greater service to our customers.”

Subco has previously deployed FiberSense’s DigitalMarine service on several Oman Australia Cable (OAC) landings. DigitalMarine provides operators with instant alerts on cable interference and uses live detection data to contact cable owners to deter potentially damaging behaviours in advance.

Bevan Slattery, founder of Subco is a FiberSense investor, having previously served as the company’s chair from June 2018 to May 2023.

“I have long been a big supporter and investor in FiberSense because it truly is the first time we can make these systems situationally aware of their surroundings and detect activity nearby through sensing pico changes in optical characteristics from the slightest vibrations on the system,” Slattery said.

Mark Englund, founder of FiberSense, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Subco across six landings in Australia and especially utilising the unique design which incorporates dedicated long-haul sensing fibres allowing FiberSense Digital Marine to extend our capability up to 150km from the CLS.”

SMAP is expected to be ready for service by early 2026, spanning 5,000km. It will feature 16 fibre pairs and will deliver over 400 Terabits per second (Tb/s) per section at 15 Terabits per Kilowatt (Tb/KW).

