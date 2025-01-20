SoftBank's BBIX names BTS exclusive A2P SMS aggregator

As the exclusive aggregator, BTS will manage all international A2P SMS traffic to the SoftBank network, requiring providers to route their SoftBank-bound messages through BTS.

By leveraging BTS’s S1 Platform, BBIX and SoftBank aim to help partners navigate complex regulatory environments and unlock cross-selling opportunities that can drive higher revenue growth.

Andrés Proaño, EVP and chief revenue officer of BTS said: “This collaboration reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared commitment to driving innovation in global communications.

“With many more strategic initiatives ahead, such as Open Connectivity eXchange (OCX), Roaming Peering eXchange (RPX), and advanced AI solutions, this agreement is a key step forward in a partnership poised for even greater growth and success.”

The agreement marks five years since the trip began working together, with BTS now in charge of ensuring the aggregation of BBIX’s global A2P SMS traffic.

“By combining our strengths and complementary expertise, we are delivering a secure and reliable solution that enhances the SoftBank network and supports the evolving needs of our global partners,” said Hideyuki Sasaki, president and CEO of BBIX.

