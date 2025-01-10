SK Telecom, SK hynix, Penguin team up on AI data centre solutions
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

SK Telecom, SK hynix, Penguin team up on AI data centre solutions

Ben Wodecki
January 10, 2025 11:20 AM
Photo L to R: Ju Seon Kim, President AI Infrastructure SK hynix; Young Sang Ryu, President and CEO SK Telecom; and Mark Adams, President and CEO Penguin Solutions join hands after the signing ceremony at CES to celebrate entering into a strategic collaboration agreement to pursue the development and delivery of comprehensive AI data centre solutions

SK Telecom has partnered with SK hynix and Penguin Solutions to jointly develop and offer AI data centre solutions.

The trio signed a strategic collaboration agreement during CES 2025 in Las Vegas to develop and deliver AI infrastructure solutions and services.

The collaboration combines Penguin's data centre management software with SKT's AI tools, while SK hynix and Penguin's SMART Modular division will work on developing new memory solutions optimised for AI computing.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

“This collaboration agreement lays the foundation for building globally competitive AI data centres,” said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom. “We will combine the unique technologies of SK Group, such as semiconductors, energy, cooling and memory, with cooperation from global companies to discover and develop a highly competitive AI infrastructure business model.”

The agreement adds to SK Telecom’s plans to build an “AI infrastructure superhighway” of data centres across Asia and the Pacific.

The Korean telco giant invested $200 million into Penguin Solutions last December as the company eyes the growing AI infrastructure market,

This latest deal with Korean semiconductor firm SK hynix aims to further enhance Penguin Solutions’ ability to deliver AI infrastructure solutions and services.

The trio plans to work together on research and development of high-performance, high-availability accelerated computing technologies.

“We are committed to solv[ing] the complexity of AI by designing, building, deploying, and managing cutting-edge solutions that enable us to support our customers on their AI journeys,” said Mark Adams, president and CEO of Penguin Solutions. “This collaboration agreement reflects a shared vision of leveraging our companies’ combined strengths to deliver a broad portfolio of high-performance AI solutions to customers across the globe.”

RELATED STORIES

SK Telecom unveils 2025 business reshuffle to boost global AI ambitions

SK Telecom bets big on AI: Plans for AI 'superhighway' across Asia Pacific

Topics

NewsCESAIAI MLdata centreData Centres
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe