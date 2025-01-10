SK Telecom, SK hynix, Penguin team up on AI data centre solutions

The trio signed a strategic collaboration agreement during CES 2025 in Las Vegas to develop and deliver AI infrastructure solutions and services.

The collaboration combines Penguin's data centre management software with SKT's AI tools, while SK hynix and Penguin's SMART Modular division will work on developing new memory solutions optimised for AI computing.

“This collaboration agreement lays the foundation for building globally competitive AI data centres,” said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom. “We will combine the unique technologies of SK Group, such as semiconductors, energy, cooling and memory, with cooperation from global companies to discover and develop a highly competitive AI infrastructure business model.”

The agreement adds to SK Telecom’s plans to build an “AI infrastructure superhighway” of data centres across Asia and the Pacific.

The Korean telco giant invested $200 million into Penguin Solutions last December as the company eyes the growing AI infrastructure market,

This latest deal with Korean semiconductor firm SK hynix aims to further enhance Penguin Solutions’ ability to deliver AI infrastructure solutions and services.

The trio plans to work together on research and development of high-performance, high-availability accelerated computing technologies.

“We are committed to solv[ing] the complexity of AI by designing, building, deploying, and managing cutting-edge solutions that enable us to support our customers on their AI journeys,” said Mark Adams, president and CEO of Penguin Solutions. “This collaboration agreement reflects a shared vision of leveraging our companies’ combined strengths to deliver a broad portfolio of high-performance AI solutions to customers across the globe.”

