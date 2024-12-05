SK Telecom unveils 2025 business reshuffle to boost global AI ambitions
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

SK Telecom unveils 2025 business reshuffle to boost global AI ambitions

Ben Wodecki
December 05, 2024 10:23 AM
SK Telecom sign at their headquarters in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/Adobe Stock

SK Telecom announced plans to restructure the company in 2025, with the operator splitting seven business divisions to “create tangible results as a global AI company”.

CEO Yoo Young-sang said SKT will be reshuffled to centre its focus on two core areas: AI and communications.

“We will make 2025 a year of ‘execution’ that will focus on ‘communications’ and ‘AI’ to bring about tangible results in each of our core business areas,” Yoo said.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

SKT’s plan to focus on the convergence of communications and AI will be led by the seven major business divisions.

The new divisions include the MNO Business Division, the BWireline/Media Business Division, and the Enterprise Business Division, which will focus on its core competitiveness for the telecoms business.

The Adot Division, Global Personal AI Agent, or GPAA unit, AIX Business Division, and AI Data Centre Division will focus on increasing the company’s “execution power of AI and create tangible results.”

“In this reorganisation and executive appointments, we focused on reorganising the organisation into an execution-oriented system to achieve our vision, while also concentrating our capabilities on businesses and fields such as ‘communications’ and ‘AI,’” Yoo added.

SK Telecom has touted AI as its next big focus area, unveiling plans in November to build an “AI infrastructure superhighway” that features gigawatt-scale data centres across Asia and the Pacific.

Part of the operator’s 2025 restructure will see it consolidate its technology units, including its AI R&D Centre to support projects like next-gen AI models, digital twins, and vision-based AI systems.

SK Telecom said the reshuffle will “reduce organisational layers for faster, more agile decision making”.

“Through this reorganisation and executive appointments, SKT plans to continuously improve its corporate structure, solidify its telecommunications business, and produce visible results in its AI business to accelerate its goal of becoming a global AI company,” a company statement read.

RELATED STORIES

SK Telecom launches AI-powered customer service tool to speed up responses

SK Telecom bets big on AI: Plans for AI 'superhighway' across Asia Pacific

SK Telecom, Samsung use AI to optimise 5G base station performance

Topics

NewsAsia PacificAIAI MLServices
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe