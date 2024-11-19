SFR deploys Camunda platform to modernise network service operations

SFR will leverage Camunda’s solutions to provide end-to-end process orchestration, enabling the operator to activate and provision its mobile and internet services more efficiently.

“Our OSS is critical to how customers experience SFR services,” said Bruno Roger, director of IT OSS, wholesale, and networks at SFR. “By orchestrating our automated processes for service provisioning, our customers will be able to experience faster and more seamless mobile and internet services — improving overall customer satisfaction.”

SFR selected Camunda for its capability to orchestrate any endpoint. If something goes wrong on the network, the company can quickly detect issues and activate service provisioning, thereby improving quality and satisfaction for customers.

By deploying Carmunda’s platform, SFR’s IT teams will have better visibility into their process instances, improved scalability of workflow execution, and an improved user experience.

Camunda’s platform also ensures SFR are compliant with data privacy regulations like GDPR as no data is stored within process flows

“Telecommunications companies like SFR need to have visibility into what’s happening in their network to detect potential issues and enhance overall service quality for customers,” said Frederic Meier, SVP of sales, Camunda.

“By streamlining its OSS processes with Camunda, the SFR team is able to better monitor their network availability and performance, improving the customer experience for millions of people in France.”

