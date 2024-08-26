Hurricane Electric launches new Point of Presence in Vénissieux, France

Hurricane Electric, has announced the deployment of a new Point of Presence (PoP) at the SFR Netcenter in Lyon-Vénissieux, France.

The new PoP is situated at the SFR Netcentre located in Vénissieux, France. Hurricane Electric’s new PoP marks its seventh deployment in France, providing the region with enhanced fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management for next-generation IP connectivity services.

Lyon, France's second-largest metropolitan area and ranks second nationwide for patent applications, R&D spending, and collaborations between educational and research institutions. As one of France’s first smart connected cities, Lyon has drawn significant investment in technology, benefiting from a highly skilled workforce supported by its nearby universities.

“We are thrilled to expand our services to Lyon, a city known for its vibrant business environment and innovative spirit,” said Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric. “This new PoP allows us to bring Lyon businesses unparalleled connectivity and access to our extensive global network.”

Customers at the SFR Netcentre Lyon-Vénissieux now have a number of connectivity options, including 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet), and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. This new PoP enables them to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which includes over 30,000 BGP sessions with more than 10,000 networks via 310 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.