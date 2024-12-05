Schneider Electric targets AI energy efficiency with Nvidia partnership & new UPS

The company showcased plans to co-develop a new data centre reference design for liquid-cooled clusters capable of supporting Nvidia’s Blackwell chips and its GB200 NVL72 pod solution, which houses 36 Grace CPUs and 72 Blackwell GPUs.

Schneider Electric also unveiled the Galaxy VXL, a new uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system capable of providing a power density of up to 1042 kilowatts per square metre (kW/m2).

“The energy and environmental impact of AI is growing at unprecedented pace, and it’s paramount we bend the energy curve downward by finding new ways to decarbonise data centres and the digital infrastructure,” said Pankaj Sharma, EVP for data centres and networks at Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric’s work with Nvidia aims to streamline planning and deployment for operators looking to deploy the next-gen Blackwell hardware.

Tech design supports liquid-cooled, high-density AI clusters of up to 132 kW per rack.

The reference design includes options for liquid-to-liquid Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) and direct-to-chip liquid cooling. The design can be customised to meet specific operator requirements for their AI workloads.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said: "Our work with Schneider Electric enables customers to design the world’s technological advances on stable and resilient infrastructure.

“Together, we’re creating AI data centres that are purpose-built for accelerated computing, supporting complex architectures that are essential to deliver digital intelligence to every company and industry.”

The new Galaxy VXL, meanwhile, is designed to be compact, boasting the ability to power up to 1.25 MW in one frame, and up to 5 MW with 4 units running in parallel.

Schneider Electric claims the new UPS delivers up to 99% in its high-efficiency eConversion mode and up to 97.5% efficiency in double conversion mode.

The unit can be deployed in colocation and hyperscale data centre environments, as well as large-scale critical infrastructure and electrical systems within commercial buildings and industrial facilities.

The Galaxy VXL is also compatible with both Lithium-ion and VRLA batteries and features remote monitoring via Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT software.

“As dependency on large-scale infrastructure systems grows at an unprecedented rate, it’s crucial that customers can access the most sustainable, resilient, and efficient technologies to safeguard their critical systems while minimising their energy and environmental impact,” said Tarunjeet Sarao, SVP for data centre systems at Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric’s latest energy-focused updates add to its recent agreement to acquire a majority stake in Motivair , the liquid cooling and thermal management solution provider.

