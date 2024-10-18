Schneider Electric boosts data centre cooling with $850m Motivair buyout

Schneider Electric will acquire an initial 75% controlling interest in Motivair for $850 million with the deal designed to strengthen its energy management solutions.

“The acquisition of Motivair represents an important step, furthering our world-leading position across the data centre value chain,” said Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric. “The unique liquid cooling portfolio of Motivair complements our value proposition in data centre cooling and further strengthens our prominent position in data centre build out from grid to chip and from chip to chiller.”

Founded in 1988, the Buffalo, New York-based Motivair provides solutions designed to better manage heat and energy in data centre facilities.

It offers liquid cooling systems like Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), which control and separate facility water supplies from the IT cooling infrastructure to keep racks running at peak efficiency.

Motivair also offers cooling chillers to combat excess heat and a specially designed rack cooling system, the ChilledDoor, which covers a rack to provide scalable cooling directly at an equipment level.

Schneider Electric’s acquisition would add Motivair to its energy management business, providing a boon to the company given Motivair’s double-digit growth trajectory as data centre operators look to improve their energy efficiencies.

Rich Whitmore, president and CEO of Motivair, will continue to run Motivair out of Buffalo once the transaction closes, which is expected to occur “ in the coming quarters.”

Schneider Electric will then acquire the remaining 25% of Motivair in 2028.

“Schneider Electric shares our core values and commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence," Whitmore said. "Joining forces with Schneider will enable us to further scale our operations and invest in new technologies that will drive our mission forward and solidify our position as an industry leader. We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey together."

