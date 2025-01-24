Ambani's Reliance plan $30bn largest data centre in the world
Ben Wodecki
January 24, 2025 11:21 AM
AI-generated generic data centre: Shot of Corridor in Working Data Center Full of Rack Servers and Supercomputers with High Internet Visualisation Projection

Reliance, the Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate, wants to build the largest data centre in the world, with plans to construct a multi-gigawatt-scale site in Jamnagar.

Bloomberg reports that the proposed facility would boast a capacity of 3GW, with Reliance set to splash between $20 billion to $30 billion on building the data centre.

Limited details have been published on the Jamnagar project, though Reliance plans to power the site entirely with green energy through nearby solar, wind, and hydrogen projects currently under development.

The billionaire said at a 2024 shareholder meeting that Reliance plans to create “the world’s lowest AI inferencing cost right here in India”.

The data centre would house chips from Nvidia, which enjoys close ties with the Indian billionaire. Most recently, the pair unveiled plans to supply Nvidia’s next-generation GB200 chips to Reliance at the chipmaker’s AI Summit event in Mumbai last October.

Ambani said last year that he “didn’t like doing anything but the best technology” and that Nvidia’s Blackwell hardware was “undoubtedly the best technology”.

Ambani’s Reliance joins the ever-growing list of companies attempting to build the world's largest data centre, a list that already includes Meta, with its facility in Richland Parish, Louisiana; Tract’s project in Phoenix, Arizona; and celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary’s proposed site in Wonder Valley, Alberta, Canada, among others.

Topics

Newsdata centreData CentresInvestment & FinanceFinancialAsia Pacific
Ben Wodecki
