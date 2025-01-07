Microsoft to spend $3bn expanding AI and cloud infrastructure in India

Announced during Satya Nadella’s visit to India, the investment will see Microsoft expand its data centre regions across the country, adding to its three existing regions, with a fourth set to go live in 2026.

Microsoft said its investment in India aims to meet the country’s growing demand for AI and digital services.

“India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunities across the country,” said chair and CEO Nadella. “The investments in infrastructure and skilling we are announcing today reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first, and will help ensure people and organizations across the country benefit broadly.”

Microsoft also plans to develop what it described as a “scalable AI computing ecosystem” to support Indian AI startups and researchers.

To support that effort, the Microsoft Research (MSR) Lab announced an AI Innovation Network which will work to build partnerships to help accelerate innovation efforts in India.

Microsoft’s Indian investment also focuses on upskilling, with the company pledging to equip 10 million more Indians with essential AI skills by 2030, adding to 2.4 million individuals already trained under its ADVANTA(I)GE India initiative.

“In the last 12 months Microsoft has been a copilot to making AI a reality in India, taking it from boardrooms to classrooms, commerce to communities, and finance to farmers,” said Puneet Chandok, president, of Microsoft India and South Asia. “Today’s announcement strengthens our belief in India’s potential and our resolve to equip the country with the resources and future-ready skills needed to excel in the global marketplace.

India adds to Microsoft’s ever-growing long list of countries where it plans to spend billions of dollars on expanding its infrastructure, including Spain , Mexico , and Japan , among a host of others.

Earlier this week, Microsoft president Brad Smith revealed the company plans to spend $80 billion on building AI-focused data centres , with half of that money earmarked for the US.

