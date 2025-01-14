Hayo appoints Paul Loveridge as new EVP

He brings over 40 years of telecommunications experience, most recently serving as VP Carrier Services EMEA at IDT Global.

Throughout his career, Loveridge has held senior positions including more than 26 years at BT Group.

He also has over two decades of experience in the Middle East and Africa, where in his new position, he will strengthen Hayo’s position in the region, alongside other locations worldwide.

Commenting on his appointment, Loveridge said: “Hayo is doing incredible work not only in Africa and the Middle East, but also across both emerging and developed markets on a global scale. It is playing a key role in connecting businesses beyond borders and helping them to capture new opportunities, and I’m excited to be a part of that.

“What drew me to Hayo is its clear vision for the future and its commitment to creating solutions that truly make a difference to businesses and communities alike. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on that momentum and help to take Hayo to new heights.”

“Paul is a seasoned leader who truly understands the challenges and opportunities in our industry, and also across our key markets. His extensive experience and proven track record will be instrumental as we strive to grow Hayo on an even bigger scale,” Hayo, CEO Feraz Ahmed, added.

“What sets him apart is his passion for driving real change and his ability to inspire teams to think bigger. We’re thrilled to have him on board as we continue to bring innovation to life.”

