Hayo launches IoT platform for operators in developing markets

The platform can be used by mobile network operators (MNOs) and enterprises, with MNOs able to white label and resell the platform as their own to monetise the growing opportunities in IoT.

Hayo says this makes it simple to capture new revenue and serve enterprise demands across verticals like agriculture, healthcare, transportation and more.

The company develops and delivers digital solutions that include digital currencies, digital taxation, digital hubs and infrastructure projects in addition to its work in IoT, voice, SMS and communications platforms as a service (CPaaS).

It is trusted by governments, regulatory authorities, Tier-1 service providers, MNOs, retailers and enterprises across the globe.

“We are continually innovating in digital solutions to solve real-world challenges with simple and powerful solutions, and IoT is a very exciting space to be in,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo.

“Launching our IoT platform is an important step in our roadmap. It will not only enable business customers to create new revenue streams but also have a positive impact on local people’s lives. IoT has a huge variety of use cases across multiple industry verticals.

“It’s accelerating digital transformation, enabling seamless connectivity between medical devices, boosting efficiency and profits for local farmers, and so much more.”

The platform is powered by a cloud-native full core network, with high speed and performance to allow devices to communicate and share data intelligence.

It uses advanced AI algorithms to analyse and derive insights from this data, facilitating informed decision-making for business, Hayo said in a release.

This boosts operational efficiency, automates processes and unlocks possibilities for businesses in today’s growing digital ecosystems.

“Hayo provides expert support end-to-end to help MNOs maximise IoT monetisation, and the web portal can be fully customised with our customers’ logos, brand colours and imagery,” added Ahmed.

“Hayo’s global carrier network makes it simple for MNOs to seamlessly expand their global reach to areas not covered by existing roaming agreements.

“It’s a highly fast and cost-efficient way of entering the market, with no upfront investments and a flexible business model. We combine networking, technologies, and digital solutions to deliver on-the-ground innovation that has a positive impact on local people’s lives.”