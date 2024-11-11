Orange Centrafrique secures 4G license in CAR

Orange Centrafrique has announced that it is now the first mobile operator in the Central African Republic (CAR) to secure a 4G license from the Ministry of Digital Economy, Posts and Telecommunications.

As a result, the move will allow the launch of 4G services in the country.

In a statement, the telecoms giant described the move as a “decisive step” towards deploying 4G, which it claims will significantly enhance service quality and broaden access to digital technology for the entire population.

Subscribe today for free

Meanwhile, the company added that the initiative aligns with CAR’s digital transformation strategy, which aims to bridge the digital divide, improve access to telecom services and drive growth in the economic, educational and social sectors.

Additionally, Orange also highlighted that the introduction of 4G would attract foreign investment and support the development of a local digital ecosystem.

Orange Centrafrique general manager, Max Francisco, said: “Access to 4G represents a significant step forward for the people of Central African Republic and responds to a growing demand for connectivity.

“We are committed to providing a quality, reliable and accessible network for all users, in all regions of the country.”

RELATED STORIES

Orange Switzerland launches 4G network

Orange launches 4G in isolated regions of Guyana