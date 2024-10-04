OptConnect expands global reach with acquisition of Dutch IoT firm Capestone
Ben Wodecki
October 04, 2024 11:55 AM
Digital concept of M&A

OptConnect has acquired Netherlands-based 4G and 5G IoT solutions provider Capestone.

Capestone will continue to operate under its brand name from its European headquarters in Leiden, Netherlands, as well as its operations in Dusseldorf, Germany, and London, UK. Jos Ouwerkerk will continue to serve as the managing director of the Capestone business unit.

“This new partnership is a key step in strengthening our global presence,” said Chris Baird, CEO of OptConnect. “With the addition of Capestone, OptConnect can now significantly expand its capabilities in Europe and provide more seamless and reliable wireless connectivity solutions worldwide.

“Our focus remains on empowering customers to achieve their IoT goals, and this strategic move ensures we can continue delivering value and innovation on a global scale.”

Capstone has built IoT solutions for industries including healthcare, transportation, maritime, and construction, offering fully managed services that enable customers to focus on their core business decisions instead of managing cellular devices.

The Dutch firm is the latest business acquired by OptConnect, joining Premier Wireless Solutions and M2M DataGlobal in November 2021 and January 2024, respectively.

Financial details of the latest deal were not disclosed.

“Our company has always prioritised delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions to meet the evolving demands of our customers,” said Ouwerkerk.“By joining forces with OptConnect, we’re not only expanding our reach but also enhancing our ability to provide even more innovative and scalable IoT solutions.

“This partnership allows us to leverage OptConnect’s global experience while continuing to deliver the exceptional service and tailored solutions our customers have come to expect.”

Topics

NewsIOTEurope
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
