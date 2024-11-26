Ooredoo Qatar and Doha Bank unite to offer banking and telecom solutions

The pair signed a Memorandum of Understanding to commit to joint initiatives, including o-branded cards, special telecom and banking packages for employees and customers, and a 0% payment plan on Doha Bank cards for mobile purchases via Ooredoo’s website.

“We are pleased to join forces with Doha Bank to deliver exceptional value and create mutually beneficial opportunities for our customers,” said Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO at Ooredoo Qatar. “With our expertise, we will bring a host of innovative services and benefits, from co-branded card offerings to exclusive mobile device plans and more.”

The companies will also introduce products aimed at new residents in Qatar, along with financial solutions and digital services for SME and corporate clients.

“By joining forces, we are committed to driving innovation and connectivity that will enhance individual and business experiences across Qatar,” said Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al-Thani, group CEO of Doha Bank Group. “This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering a resilient, integrated community aligned with Qatar’s ambitious vision for the future.”

