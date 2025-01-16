Ofcom plans to cut telco complaint resolution time in ADR overhaul

ADR is available free of charge for telco customers either unhappy with the outcome of a complaint against an operator, or if their complaint goes unresolved after eight weeks.

Ofcom has proposed reducing the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) timeframe from eight weeks to six weeks to give consumers faster results to their complaints.

Subscribe today for free

The current timeframe rules were set back in 2009, however, Ofcom stated there has been a “significant change” in the extent to which consumers use and rely on digital communications services.

“We believe that the current timeframe may not be giving all consumers sufficiently prompt access to ADR, in cases where their provider cannot resolve their complaint,” the regulator said.

Ofcom has been reviewing its two ADR schemes, The Communications Ombudsman (CO) and the Communications and Internet Services Adjudication Scheme (CISAS), since November 2023.

The regulator found that the ADR schemes are “working well” but suggested improvements are needed to strengthen them to be more in line with both current practices and consumer expectations

Ofcom is proposing to re-approve both CO and CISAS, but with minor improvements to speed up the timeframe where consumers can apply for ADR, as well as strengthen the scheme’s respective Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

“Taken together, these proposals will ensure that the ADR schemes continue to work well for consumers while ensuring that our rules are effective in facilitating access to ADR for consumers,” the regulator said.

Ofcom is consulting on the proposed ADR changes until mid-March, with plans to publish the final changes by summer 2025.

RELATED STORIES

UK mobile operators could save £40 million as Ofcom considers spectrum fee cuts