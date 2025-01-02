Nvidia closes Run:ai deal & plans to open source its AI infrastructure software

The deal, first announced in April 2024, sees Nvidia snap an Israeli startup that develops solutions for optimising compute resources for processing AI workloads.

Run:ai announced it had officially joined Nvidia on December 30 2024, with the firm saying it was the “beginning of an exciting new [chapter] in a new home”.

“As part of Nvidia we are eager to build on the achievements we’ve obtained until now, expand our talented team, and grow our product and market reach,” a joint statement from Run:ai co-founders Ronen Dar and Omri Gelle reads. “While our colours will change from pink to green, our commitment to our customers, partners, and the broader AI ecosystem remains unwavering.”

No financial details were disclosed, though reports suggest the deal was in the region of $700 million, down from the originally floated $1 billion.

Founded in 2018, Run:ai offers software solutions that provide data centre operators and IT staff with improved views of their infrastructure, enabling them to better allocate resources across sites whether on-premises or in the cloud.

As part of Nvidia, Run:ai said it plans to open source its software to “help the community build better AI, faster”.

Nvidia already offers a host of open source software solutions, including several GPU drivers as well as AI models like NVLM 1.0.

Run:ai already supports Nvidia GPUs, but by opening up its software to rival hardware, the firm said it would enable it to “extend its availability to the entire AI ecosystem”.

The decision to open source its software likely helped get the deal signed off by regulators, with lawmakers in both the EU and the US having kept a close eye on the deal.

Dar and Gelle wrote: “We are thrilled to build on this momentum, now as part of Nvidia. AI and accelerated computing are transforming the world at an unprecedented pace, and we believe this is just the beginning.

“GPUs and AI infrastructure will remain at the forefront of driving these transformative innovations and joining Nvidia provides us an extraordinary opportunity to carry forward a joint mission of helping humanity solve the world’s greatest challenges.”

