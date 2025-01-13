Nscale to invest £2bn in UK data centres for AI computing expansion

The expansion will see Nscale build sites across the country, with plans to build multiple modular data centres in Q3 and Q4 of 2025, with fixed facilities in the following years.

The operator is working on its first UK data centre in Loughton, Essex, a 50MW site scheduled to go live in Q4 2026 — with Nscale able to further scale it to up to 90MW.

Subscribe today for free

Nscale said its initial site in Loughton will create 500 jobs during construction and a further 250 operational jobs and will house up to 45,000 of the latest Nvidia GB200 GPUs.

The new data centres will provide sovereign AI workloads, as well as private AI computing infrastructure for businesses and research institutions.

“Our investment in the UK marks a significant milestone in building next-generation AI infrastructure,” said Josh Payne, CEO of Nscale. “This expansion will help us meet the growing demand for generative AI by deploying advanced GPU clusters more efficiently.”

Headquartered in London, Nscale launched from stealth last May and has since raised $155 million to expand across Europe and North America, providing AI-ready infrastructure.

Nscale’s UK expansion comes as the UK government unveiled plans to woo AI firms to the country , including efforts to accelerate data centre planning permissions.

Peter Kyle, the UK Secretary for Science, Innovation, and Technology said: “Nscale’s investment reinforces the UK’s standing as a global leader in AI and shows real confidence in our blueprint to turbocharge the use of the technology and how we’re delivering our Plan for Change to put AI to work for communities across the country.”

RELATED STORIES

UK Gov launches ambitious plan to make UK 'irresistible' to AI firms

Nscale secures $155m series A funding to drive AI infrastructure growth